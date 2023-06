The town of McCool will host McCool Market Day Saturday, July 1 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

The day will include food and craft vendors.

Addtionally, the Ethel High School Volleyball team will have a fish plate fundraiser. Plates include fish, fries, hushpuppies and a drink.

The night will end with a fireworks show.

Submitted by Jason Casey.