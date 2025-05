ETHEL, Miss.–Four wheelers were a problems again Friday night in Ethel on Attala Rd. 5238near Ethel.

A womn called and said people were riding four-wheelers up and down the road and doing donuts.

A deputy found the four-wheelers, telling the drivers and riders that if they were caught riding up and down the road the again they woulkd be towed. The drivers agreed to head dhome.

Last weekend a four-wheeler hit a trailer after several were spotted speeding up and down the road near Ethel.