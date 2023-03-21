Girl Scouts-Attala Service Unit Presents Father/Daughter Sneaker Ball

HomeAttalaGirl Scouts-Attala Service Unit Presents Father/Daughter Sneaker Ball

Calling all Fathers and Daughters to come have a night of fun with the Father/Daughter Sneaker Ball this Saturday at 7 pm at the Boys & Girls Club Community Center. Kapture pictures will start at 5:30 pm. The cost is $20 for each Father/Daughter and $5 for each additional girl. Tickets may be purchased from any Girl Scout mom or at the door. Proceeds from this event helps the Attala Service Unit bring girls together for Girl Scouts. The form for the pictures can be downloaded here.

