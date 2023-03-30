Grass Fires and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Wednesday 3/29/23
2:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the Kosciusko-Attala County Career Technical Center on Hy 12 for an alarm.
10:49 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 35 S.
3:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious person on College Street.
4:43 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Hy 14 E.
6:30 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check a report of livestock near the road on Hy 14 W.
7:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called by a resident of Attala Road 1158 about people shooting guns near their residence.
7:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on a grass fire on Hy 19 S.
10:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.
10:25 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to a grass fire on Attala Road 4101.
11:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Wellington Dr.