Grass Fires and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Wednesday 3/29/23

2:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the Kosciusko-Attala County Career Technical Center on Hy 12 for an alarm.

10:49 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 35 S.

3:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious person on College Street.

4:43 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Hy 14 E.

6:30 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check a report of livestock near the road on Hy 14 W.

7:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called by a resident of Attala Road 1158 about people shooting guns near their residence.

7:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on a grass fire on Hy 19 S.

10:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.

10:25 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to a grass fire on Attala Road 4101.

11:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Wellington Dr.