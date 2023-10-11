Greenlee Celebrates A Day

HomeAttalaGreenlee Celebrates A Day

Greenlee Elementary celebrates the school being rated an “A” by the State Board of Education. This is the second year in a row the school has achieved the A rating. To celebrate, the students get a day off from academics and get to enjoy burgers cooked by the principal and staff, jump houses, games, and corn hole. Photos submitted from teachers from Greenlee.

