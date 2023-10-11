Greenlee Celebrates A Day

Greenlee Elementary celebrates the school being rated an “A” by the State Board of Education. This is the second year in a row the school has achieved the A rating. To celebrate, the students get a day off from academics and get to enjoy burgers cooked by the principal and staff, jump houses, games, and corn hole. Photos submitted from teachers from Greenlee.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 3:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Fall FestivalSat, Oct 28 at 9:00am
Downtown Kosicusko
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 4 at 6:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square