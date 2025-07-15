Happening today: Attala County Schools Registration

Big Deals!
The Attala County School District is holding registration for the 2025-2026 school year July 16 and 17.

All students must be registered in order to attend school. You will not be able to register your child without a registration code. The registration code is given once you take the 2 proofs of residency to the school.

New students need to bring the proofs of residency and their immunization form and birth certificate.

All registrations need to be completed by July 17.

Greenlee and Ethel students will register at Ethel High School. Long Creek and McAdams students will register at McAdams High School.

Late registration on July 16 from 8 am until 3 pm, and on July 17 from 12-6 pm.

If you need assistance, you may call your child’s school.

