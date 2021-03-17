It’s the one day of year where everyone gets to be Irish! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!



Here are a few St. Patrick’s Day fun facts:

St. Patrick wasn’t named Patrick. His birth name was Maewyn Succat, but Ireland’s patron saint changed his name to Patricius after becoming a priest.

So those are a few little facts about why we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. I hope you have some green on today. You don’t want to get pinched by a leprechaun!

Sláinte!