A heat advisory remains in effect for our region. According to the National Weather Service In Jackson, hot and humid conditions will continue through Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s to around 100F and heat indices up to 110F to 115F over consecutive days. This is a prolonged heat wave. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and to avoid spending long periods of time outdoors. The good news is that cooler weather could be in the forecast by Monday with some rain.

Precautionary Tips for Today

**Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

**** Tips provided by the National Weather Service.