Hit and Run, Breaking and Entering and more in Attala

Sunday 2/12/23

8:10 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a log in the road on Hwy 12 W near Hwy 429.

8:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to S Wells Street for a resident who wanted someone removed from their property.

4:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a hit-and-run accident at Hickory Hill Apartments on Hwy 12.

6:28 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to the Oak Hill Group Home on Love Road for a missing juvenile.

7:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Westwood apartments on W Adams for a possibly intoxicated driver.

8:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an attempted breaking and entering on College Street.

10:17 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle parked at a church at Hwy 14 and Hwy 429.

11:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Quick Cash Store on Hwy 12.