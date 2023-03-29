HomeAttalaHow Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

How Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

by

Multipurpose Facility in Attala County Survey:

This survey is intended to gather information from the community about their interest or support of the construction of this facility.  Your anonymous response will be shared with the City of Kosciusko Board of Alderman, Attala County Board of Supervisors, and will be posted to breezynews.com.  Please click on the link to take this quick survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X5WKSXB

1 comment
  1. Sylvia P
    Sylvia P
    March 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM

    Horse shows, livestock shows, concerts, rodeo, school graduations. Multi-purpose buildings have multiple uses and the revenue would pay for the building. There should be something going on several times each month to generate income.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

4-Wheeler Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital by Helicopter

Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police Team Up to Capture Man Fleeing on Motorcycle

A list of Attala County/Kosciusko locations accepting tornado relief donations

Audio: Lumberjack Day coming to the Attala County Coliseum

Vandalism, a Four-Wheeler Accident and a Pursuit in Attala.

Prowlers, Alarms and a Missing Person in Attala