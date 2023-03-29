How Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

Multipurpose Facility in Attala County Survey:

This survey is intended to gather information from the community about their interest or support of the construction of this facility. Your anonymous response will be shared with the City of Kosciusko Board of Alderman, Attala County Board of Supervisors, and will be posted to breezynews.com. Please click on the link to take this quick survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X5WKSXB