Irate Husband Reported Saturday Morning; Nephew Tries to Break In In Separate Incident

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–An Attala County deputy got a call Saturday morning about 8:30 from a woman whose daughter stays at the RV park on Hwy. 35 south. The deputy told dispatchers that the daughter said her husband was irate and was threatening to kill her.

The deputy agreed to accompany the mother to pick up her daughter.

About ten minutes before 8 the deputy radioed in and said he was bringing the husband in.

Nephew Tries to Break In

At 9:30 Saturday morning Attala County deputies were called to Hannah Heights Apartments in Ethel. A woman reported she had put her nephew out and that he was trying to break back in.

Several deputies responded and reported back a few minutes later that the nephew had left.