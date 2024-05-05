HomeAttalaIrate Husband Reported Saturday Morning; Nephew Tries to Break In In Separate Incident

Irate Husband Reported Saturday Morning; Nephew Tries to Break In In Separate Incident

by
SHARE NOW

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–An Attala County deputy got a call Saturday morning about 8:30 from a woman whose daughter stays at the RV park on Hwy. 35 south. The deputy told dispatchers that the daughter said her husband was irate and was threatening to kill her.

The deputy agreed to accompany the mother to pick up her daughter.

About ten minutes before 8 the deputy radioed in and said he was bringing the husband in.

Nephew Tries to Break In

At 9:30 Saturday morning Attala County deputies were called to Hannah Heights Apartments in Ethel. A woman reported she had put her nephew out and that he was trying to break back in.

Several deputies responded and reported back a few minutes later that the nephew had left.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

UPDATE: Missing Kosciusko Teen Found Safe

Several Traffic Issues Reported As Family Night Ends

Slow Theft Reported on Car at Wendy’s

Electronic Theft Reported in Sallis

People With Guns Reported in McDonald’s Parking Lot

Abandoned House in Attala Burns Saturday