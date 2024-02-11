Jason’s Southern Table Awarded “Best Steak in Mississippi”

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–You can find the best steak in Mississippi in Kosciusko. Jason’s Southern Table received that award Sunday from the Mississippi Beef Council at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson.

“I’m humbled that the Mississippi Beef Council honored us with this,” said owner Jason Armstrong, along with his wife Kelly, in an interview with Boswell Media, shortly after the announcement was made on the arena floor at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Armstrong said his team goes through a rigorous process each time they prepare a steak.

“It takes more than just us. It takes a full team that puts in hard work and dedication into what they’re doing, making sure that we have rules that everybody follows so that we can give our best service to everybody and keep out standards high,” he said.

Armstrong said they were nominated for three steaks: the original ribeye, their fillet and their “outlaw” steak. The original ribeye is the one that garnered the top prize.

Judges visited the restaurant anonymously for two months, making sure quality remained consistent.

Armstrong said it was his customers that nominated them, and wants to thank them for their patronage. He said he is proud of them and proud to bring the award home to central Mississippi.