Each year Kosciusko High School awards a senior with the highest ACT score as star student. Konnor Denley scored a 34 on his ACT. His score is one of the, if not the, highest scores ever at KHS. Konnor will further his education at Mississippi State University where he will major in Music Education. He hopes to pursue a career as a band director. Konnor chose Mrs. Angel Chennault as his star teacher. Congratulations to Konnor and Mrs. Chennault.