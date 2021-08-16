Kicks Picks is back! Make your picks now!

Boswell Media Sports’s weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for 18th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Lee’s Steakhouse, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most pick correct throughout the end of the season, will win the grand prize from Byar’s Furniture.

Also, Boswell Media Sports is sending to the overall winner to the Egg Bowl, the biggest football game in the state.

Click HERE to make your week 1 picks.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!