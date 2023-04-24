Kindergarten Registration Going On at Greenlee Elementary

Kindergarten registration is now underway at Greenlee Elementary, an “A” rated school in the Attala County School District. Please bring the following items to the school office from 9 am until 2 pm when registering a child for Kindergarten: Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Immunization Record, 2 Proofs of Residency, along with Township and Range. For questions or more information, call the school at 662-674-5263.