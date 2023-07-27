Kosciusko Home of the USA Softball State Champions! (Photos)

(Brian Montgomery) Kosciusko is no stranger to State Championships in softball, what makes this championship so special, is that this one belonged to a team of 10 and under young ladies and they aren’t Lady Whippets (yet!) The Kosciusko Girls Fast Pitch 10 and under All Stars were honored today at City Hall by Mayor Tim Kyle for their hard work, their sportsmanship and dedication to bringing this championship home to Kosciusko. The team victory was a combination of faith in each other, perseverance of the coaches, players, parents and fans, all of whom attended the ceremony at City Hall.

The girls were undefeated in the two-day event, led by pitchers Madyson Johnson and Kelsey McAdams who combined for a weekend performance of 32 strikeouts, 7 walks, as the team outscored their opponents 37-5. While all couldn’t attend today’s ceremony, we wish to extend our congratulations and applaud their efforts.

Players include Avie Cauthen, Lillie Cauthen, Hallie Ferguson, Madyson Johnson, Meredith Claire Kelley, Kelsey McAdams, Laney Murff, Kyrie Nabry, Kanariah Patrick, Brianna Steverson, Addison Varner and Head Coach Debbie Coleman, assistant coaches Allison Schuler, Maicee Coleman, Beau Varner, Kerry McAdams and Chris Cauthen.