Kosciusko Native Retires from US Navy

Kosciusko native, Henry Gwest Daniel was recently recognized for his commitment to service:

While serving as a Petty Officer First Class from 2001 to present, Daniel provided exemplary service and commitment to the nation through time of war and peace. Daniel has been steadfast, unwavering and in keeping with the Navy’s core values with his commitment to Sailors he was in charge of and adhering to the Navy’s mission is his legacy. Daniel has emulated the most honorable traditions of military service. Upon retirement, Petty Officer Daniel was recognized for distinguished performance of his duties. He has upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. Daniel previously served on board the USS Fletcher and USS Kinkaid. He served one overseas tour in Afghanistan with a combined task force Currahee/joint task force. He also served on the USS Milius where he met his wife, Petty Officer Second Class Shanelle Daniel.

Henry Daniel is a graduate of Kosciusko High School, Holmes Community College, and South Western College in San Diego. He is the proud son of Alderman Henry and Rosie Daniel of Kosciusko.

