Kosciusko Whippets Baseball Win at Home

The Kosciusko Whippets played a 7 inning baseball game this afternoon against the Neshoba Central Rockets and came away with a 3-2 win. The Whippets scored one run in the first and 2 runs in the fourth while the Rockets scored 2 runs in the third. With today’s victory the Whippets improve to 1-1 on the season. Senior first baseman Payton Odom was named the Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.
