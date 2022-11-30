Lancaster Wins Attala County and District 5 Place 2

Circuit Court Judge District 5 place 2 between Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans runoff was underway today in 7 counties in Central Mississippi. Lancaster took Attala County 535 votes to Evans 336. 7 out of 7 counties reporting Lancaster wins District 5 with 6,144 votes to Evans 2,576 votes.
