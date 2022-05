The Little Whippets Football Team is hosting a “Denim and Pearls” Mother & Son Dance this Saturday, May 14 at the Bobcat Cafeteria. Admission is $20 for a Mother/Son pair and only $5 for each additional son. Pictures start at 5:30, the festivities start at 6:30 with dancing, dinner, and games. For tickets or more information, contact Tina McNeal at 601-506-0403, or Trenna Fleming at 662-582-1087.