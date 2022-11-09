Lule Thompson wins Circuit Clerk Race

HomeAttalaLule Thompson wins Circuit Clerk Race

The election results are finally in for Attala County.  In a very close circuit clerk’s race, Lula Thompson won with 2,620 votes to Tim Pinkard’s 2,558 votes.  Jeffery Perteet will take the Attala County School Board district one seat, and Cody Whittington will take the district two seat.  Attala County a 47% voter turnout yesterday.

