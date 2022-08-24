McCool: A Community Coming Together

Most people in Attala County may think of McCool as a small community that is merely passed through on Hwy 12, but for a small group of women living in that community, McCool is so much more. Back in 2021 a group of ladies started sharing ideas on how to get the residents of McCool to come together and bring life back to their community. It started with picking a date and inviting food trucks. That was a great success, and so a committee was formed.

The McCool 39108 Committee has since created McCool Market Days, a 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, the Yockanookany River Fest the first Saturday in October, a Fire Department Halloween Hootenanny, and a Christmas Tree Lighting event.

Things are happening because everyone has pulled together to get it accomplished! Now, the committee is thinking of bigger things. There is a certain building in McCool which is dear to the hearts of so many people; the old Agriculture Building that was part of McCool School. The Agriculture Building was built in the 1940’s, the school closed in the 1970s, and it was used for community events up until the 1990s. Being unused for so many years, it has many issues that must be addressed.

The first hurdle was to get the Town of McCool, which owns the building, to give the McCool 39108 Committee permission to pursue the restoration of the building and to pursue the fundraising to accomplish it. The town gave its permission, and fundraising letters are in the mail. Any donation amount will be greatly appreciated! All donations are tax deductible.

Members of the committee are: Gay Ann Fancher, Lisa Blaine, Daphne Steed, Misty Sims, LeeAnn Dempsey, Jessi Black, Lilia Karris Deason, Charwayne Canterbury, Paula Kerr, and Cindy Sisson. The McCool 39108 Committee has donation forms that can be downloaded from the McCool Community Facebook page. If you would like to donate without the form, just mail a check made out to “Town of McCool, McCool Market” and mail to this address:

Town of McCool Attn: McCool Market

P.O. Box 100

McCool, MS 39108

For more information or to have a donation form mailed to you, contact Misty Sims at 601-416-4963.