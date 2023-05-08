McCool Market and Community Garage Sale this Saturday

Join the residents of McCool for their first McCool Market of the season. There will be craft vendors, baked goods, and Mando’s Food Truck. Also, as part of the fundraising for the restoration of the Agriculture building there will be a garage sale with household items, collectibles, antiques, furniture and toys. If you have any items you would like to donate to the garage sale please get in touch with Gay Ann Fancher, Lisa Blaine, Paula Boutwell Kerr, Cindy Sisson, Jessi Black, Daphne Steed, Carmelita Charwaynne Nunn Canterberry, Lilia Karis Deason, Leann Dempsey, or Misty Black Sims. All proceeds from the garage sale will go towards the restoration project.