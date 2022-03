Join the residents of McCool this Saturday, March 14 from 10 am until 2 pm for their spring McCool Market. Come enjoy foods, crafts, clothing and pottery. This month’s vendors include: Guy’s Fish House, CC’s Bake Shop, Hillary Wollfarth, M Square Woodwork, Geri’s Creations, Fran Crafted, Simply Created, The Pink Boutique, L&B Boutique, Honey Bee Pottery, Paula Summerlin, Tim Parish.