McCool VFD to have a Fish Fry Fundraiser

The McCool Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Saturday, February 24 from 11 am until 2 pm. Join Volunteers at the fire department located on Hwy 407 in McCool. The cost of plates will be $12. For more information, or to make a donation contact Larry Wheeless at 662-582-6863.
Upcoming Events
59th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & RodeoNow - Fri, Feb 16 at 7:00pm
Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Food Truck FrenzyTue, Mar 19 at 4:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko
“His Last Days” The Passion PlayThu, Mar 28 at 8:00pm
Kosciusko First United Methodist Church
Picking 35Sat, Apr 6 at 5:00am
Vaiden, Kosciusko, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Forest
Natchez Trace FestivalFri, Apr 26 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko