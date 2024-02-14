HomeAttalaMcCool VFD to have a Fish Fry Fundraiser

McCool VFD to have a Fish Fry Fundraiser

The McCool Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Saturday, February 24 from 11 am until 2 pm. Join Volunteers at the fire department located on Hwy 407 in McCool. The cost of plates will be $12. For more information, or to make a donation contact Larry Wheeless at 662-582-6863.

