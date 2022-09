The McCool Community will host its annual Yockanookany River Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s festival will offer food and craft vendors, music, and free medical screenings given by UMMC Student Health Coalition. The Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry immediately after the festival, starting at 4:00. For updates on events follow The McCool Community on Facebook.