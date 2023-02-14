Medical Assistance and Disturbances in Attala

Monday 2/13/23

2:16 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Chapel Hill Road in Ethel.

5:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a medical call and then a disturbance at Campbell Motel on Hwy 12 E.

7:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist with a medical call at Swinnee Apartments on W Adams Street.

8:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to make a welfare check at the Campbell Motel on Hwy 12 E.

8:51 a.m. – Attala deputies were called to Ethel High School on College Street to assist EMS with a medical call.

11:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to an unknown disturbance on James H Meredith Street.

6:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from First Baptist Church on N Huntington Street to have someone removed from the property.