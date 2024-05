KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A runaway teenager was found quickly by an Attala County deputy Saturday afternoon.

The deputy reported the missing girl, age 15, about 5:11 p.m. in the area of Attala Rd. 1005, and Hwy. 14 west, which is south of the Kosciusko city limits.

About seven minutes later the deputy told dispatchers he had found the girl on the edge of the woods and was taking her back home.