6:56 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 35 North near the Carroll county line. No one was injured in the crash.

8:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Linden Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

2:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in front of Holmes Healthplex. No injuries were reported.