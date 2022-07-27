Multiple Disturbances today in Attala

Attala July 27, 2022

2:10am SO called to Attala Rd 2101 for a disturbance.

2:31 am KPD called Peachtree St for a suspicious person waling in the area.

2:42 am KPD called to Cedar Lane Dr for a disturbance.

2:46 am KPD to Jason Niles Park for juveniles walking around.

5:46 am KPD called to Kangaroo Crossing on Hwy 12 for a suspicious person coming in and out of the store repeatedly.

6:06 KPD called South Wells for persons causing a disturbance and homeowner wants him removed from the property.

10:31 am Sheriff’s Deputies called to Attala Road 5115 for a suspicious person roaming property.

1:26 pm Leake SO called Attala to assist on Hwy 35 S with a vehicle where the male was shooting at the female.

1:32 pm KPD was called for a Disturbance on W South St