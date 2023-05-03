National School Library Month Celebrated at Long Creek and McAdams

In observance of School Library Month in April and Notional Library Week, Long Creek and McAdams Libraries participated in a “Pages and More” celebration with the presentation of various gifts and gift certificates to honored library patrons and supporters.

During Long Creek Elementary Library activity periods, several classes completed the School Library Month Awareness Projects. Mrs. Wasson’s Second Grade students completed the School Library Month Awareness Project, “My Mississippi”. Kylen Mayers and Leigha Ellis were presented the Project Art Award-Gift Cards for creativity in their “My Mississippi” booklets, Mrs. Saffold’s Third Grade students completed the National Library Week Project, “Color Craze” bookmarks. Amarina Perteet and Trinstan Haywood were presented the Project Art Award-Gift Cards for their creative bookmarks.

National Library Week 2023 marked the 65th Anniversary of the first event in 1958. Libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools, and campuses.

In celebration of School Library Theme—“There’s More to the Story!”, Mrs. McDonald, Librarian, presented appreciation gifts and gift certificates to honored staff and patrons at Long Creek and McAdams Schools.

Long Creek Elementary and McAdams High School appreciate the dedication of community businesses to the success of National Library Week and School Library Month in Attala County. Special Thanks—Sullivan’s Gifts, Central MS Office Supply, Attala Co-Op, Pickle’s Drug Store, Wal-Mart Kosciusko and Carmack Fish House, owner James Cain.

Congratulations! Honored Library Student Patrons and Staff

Story submitted by School Librarian Mrs. Joann McDonald