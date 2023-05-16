NCNW Celebrates Women’s Health Care Month

Please join the Kosciusko/Attala Section of the National Council of Negro Women in conjunction with the Rho Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. a we celebrate Women’s Health Care Month on may 20 at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club from 10 am until 2 pm . We will have dynamic speakers who will discuss a variety of health related topics. In addition, various vendors will join us, and light refreshments will be served.