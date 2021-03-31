New Business Opens In Ethel

A new Ice Vending machine has been set up on Main Street in downtown Ethel. The machine will be open 24/7 starting today, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. It will dispense a 10 lb. bag of ice for $1.50 or 2 bags for $2.50. Lora Bain Beckham has owned the property for 6 years and says, “It is time for the investment to start making a return.” Lora and her husband Greg live in the rural part of Ethel and have 4 children. Lora says, “I grew up here and am interested in seeing growth for our small town.” If there is a problem with the machine, Lora can be contacted at 662-582-0374.