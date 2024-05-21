Big Deals!
HomeAttalaNew Hope Baptist to Host Mary James

New Hope Baptist to Host Mary James

by
SHARE NOW

New Hope Baptist Church will host Mary James as a special guest on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 pm. Mary is a 6 time Inspirational Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year. She has amassed 20 number 1 Christian Country Music Singles. She travels half of the year spreading the love of Jesus through song and testimony. Everyone is invited to New Hope to witness this great event. Mary James songs include: “Tell Me One More Time About Jesus,” “Remember,” and “Heavenly Shores.” This is a free show, but a love offering will be taken. Learn more about Mary James by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Brush Fire in New Hope Community

MSU Extension Office to host Safety Expo

Attala County Library to host 80s themed Escape Room for adults

A Walk Through Bethlehem, A Live Nativity Journey at First Baptist Church of Kosciusko

Attala County Library to host Bluegrass Concert

VFW to host brunch Saturday Oct. 14