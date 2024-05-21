New Hope Baptist to Host Mary James

New Hope Baptist Church will host Mary James as a special guest on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 pm. Mary is a 6 time Inspirational Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year. She has amassed 20 number 1 Christian Country Music Singles. She travels half of the year spreading the love of Jesus through song and testimony. Everyone is invited to New Hope to witness this great event. Mary James songs include: “Tell Me One More Time About Jesus,” “Remember,” and “Heavenly Shores.” This is a free show, but a love offering will be taken. Learn more about Mary James by clicking here.