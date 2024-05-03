Next Round: Local Educator Vying for America’s Favorite Teacher

Update: Lauren Fancher has made it to the Wildcard round and will need our continued support to advance to the quarter finals. Voting resumes on Friday at 4 pm and will end on Sunday afternoon. Lauren says that she is humbled by everyone’s support and since she has gathered such a following, she is more determined to win this for her school and students.

Previous Story: Lauren Fancher is the 6th Grade Math and Science teacher at Greenlee Elementary in the Attala School District. She submitted an entry into the Reader’s Digest competition titled “America’s Favorite Teacher.” Posting on Social Media, and getting recognition by her students, their parents, friends and relatives, Fancher has crept up to be in 3rd place in her category. Fancher has been a teacher for nine years, with the last 3 being at Greenlee. Her students like her style of teaching as it is not your traditional classroom. When asked what she would like to do with the $25,000 prize she says, “I’d use the money to purchase new desks and flexible seating for my classroom. I would also purchase beginning of the year school supplies for my students, and make sure none of my students left school on Friday without a “blessing bag” of meals and snacks to eat over the weekend. Any money left over would be put aside to help with class community service projects and rewards throughout the year.” The competition has different levels and she has to place each time the voting starts over. You can help Lauren Fancher reach this milestone goal by clicking here and voting for her daily.