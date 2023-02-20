Pancake Breakfast Hosted by Boys & Girls Club

Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi Oprah Winfrey Unit is hosting a Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, February 22 7am until 12 pm. You can walk in, call in for pick up or delivery. The plates are $12 each and you can choose pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, juice or coffee. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates. Call the Boys and Girls Club for more information or to place your order 662-289-4252.