Parents Call Cops on Man Taking Pictures; Shoplifter Gets Away

by
*photo by KPD

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Some concerned parents called police Saturday night at 8 about a man they said was taking pictures of little girls at an event at Hugh Ellard Field E.

They described the man as wearing a turbine, but the dispatcher had no further description.

The person who called in said the parents and the person got into a conflict.

When an officer arrived he at first had trouble finding the parents who called, then no further communication about the incident was heard.

The One Who Got Away

About 10 p.m. a manager at Walmart called to tell police they had a shoplifter. Before police got there the man took off.

Police spent some time looking for the man, who left with several other people. The manager said he got away with a few products.

 

