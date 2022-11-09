Patterson Jewelers Closes Its Doors After 72 Years.

Written by Paula Patterson:

When Jack Patterson, from Arkansas, was released from the service in 1945, he decided that he wanted to change his occupation from managing theaters and go into the jewelry business on a recommendation from a relative. He attended a watch and jewelry repair school in Ellisville, MS that had been set up for veterans. After completing the course in 1947, he opened a repair shop in what was then Smith Jewelry. Jack and Mary Katherine decided to go into business for themselves, and Frances Neal rented them a small corner inside Neal Furniture, where the Merle Norman is presently located. They officially opened on September 8, 1950.

In 1955, Patterson Jewelers moved into its present location at 122 North Jackson Street. Their desire was to bring quality jewelry, gifts, and services to the area. That tradition carried on into the second generation with their son Jimmy, whose training began early at the age of 14 when he took a course in basic jewelry repair. He also studied jewelry manufacturing and diamond setting at Paris Junior College in Texas. The business suffered a great loss with the illness and death of Jack in 1976. Mary Katherine continued the business, and she and Jimmy opened a second store in Forest in 1988 where Jimmy and Paula resided for 10 years. The Forest location was closed in 2005. In 1998, the old Dress for Less building next to Patterson’s was purchased, and the gift shop was moved from the backside of the store to the new location.

After the passing of Mary Katherine in 2010, the store continued to thrive with Jimmy continuing to offer custom design and repairs, as well as many jewelry and gift lines. In 2012, the Merle Norman was added to the gift shop. With the passing of Jimmy this June, Patterson Jewelers will be closing by the end of the year.

Patterson Jewelers has been blessed and grateful to have been a part of your lives through the years. Our story has been a success only due to our loyal customers and devoted employees. The memories will always be treasured.