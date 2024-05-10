Paving Contractor Hangs Around to Do More Kosciusko Work

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–If you have bought anything online, you’ve helped pay for paving work in Kosciusko, and the contractor that just finished up last year’s project is sticking around to do more.

Mayor Tim Kyle told Breck Riley on the Breckfast Show that you’ll be seeing more work done because the contractor contacted City Hall and said his equipment was still in town. He offered to tackled a few more streets at the same rate quoted for last year’s job.

Kyle said they’re using a special fund to pay for paving that comes from internet sales tax revenue and goes to the state coffers.

“That money has to be spent on infrastructure and we had some money left over,” he said.

So, it made sense to say yes and get the work done.

“So, we went ahead and added a few streets,” he said.

Golf Course Rd. and James Meredith Dr. are two of them.

“We’re trying to fix streets that lead in and out of neighborhoods. So, hopefully in town now nobody will have to drive more than a block or two to a decent street.”