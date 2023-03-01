Prowlers, a Reckless Driver, and Numerous Grass Fires in Attala.

Tuesday 2/28/23

4:02 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of prowlers at a residence on Attala Road 4001.

6:14 a.m. – Attala Central Fire and Attala Deputies were sent to a power line on fire on Attala Road 1005.

10:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a reckless driver on Hy 12 near McAdams.

10:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were issued the same call about the reckless driver on Hy 12.

11:40 a.m. – Attala Central and McCool Fire Departments were sent to a grass fire on Attala Road 2132.

12:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute on Crawford Street.

3:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kim’s Quick Stop on W Jefferson to remove an unwanted person from the premises.

3:51 p.m. – Central Fire Department was sent to a woods fire on Attala Road 5020.

6:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Sun Beauty Supply on Hy 12 E for a suspicious person.

7:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious vehicle outside a residence on St. Matthews Street.

9:07 p.m. – Central and Ethel Fire Departments responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 5205.

9:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Atkinson Street to remove someone from the property.