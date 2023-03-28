Prowlers, Alarms and a Missing Person in Attala

Monday 3/27/23

12:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Westwood Dr. Apartments for unknown trouble.

1:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Walnut Grove Road for a possible prowler.

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a possible prowler.

6:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Knox Road.

8:44 a.m. Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the CVS Pharmacy on Hy 12 E.

8:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were made aware of a traffic light not functioning at the intersection of Hy 12 and Hy 35.

8:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Rant-a-Center on Hy 12 W.

9:04 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a residential alarm on Attala Road 2133.

12:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a church on W Adams for an unwanted person on the premises.

1:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Highland Dr.

5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on W Adams Street.

6:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked another alarm at Lower Elementary on Knox Road.

6:25 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to Polk Street in Ethel for a dispute over land.

7:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were issued a BOLO for a missing person from Sallis driving a Ford Fusion.

7:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Boddles Wine and Spirits for a shoplifter.

9:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of shots fired near N Natchez Apartments and Marting Luther King Jr. Drive.