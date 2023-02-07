Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala

Monday 2/6/23

12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue.

4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive.

6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.

8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Police directed traffic at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Hwy 12 due to a malfunctioning traffic light.

9:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about debris in the road on E Adams Street.

1:59 p.m. – Central Fire and McCool Volunteers were sent to a brush fire on Attala Road 5231.

3:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Autumn Ridge Drive.

3:45 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver en route from Carthage on Hwy 35.

4:32 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to Attala Road 5016 for unknown trouble with a trespasser.

6:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a gas smell on Weatherly Street.

6:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Fairgrounds Street for a disturbance involving a juvenile.

6:31 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at DSP LLC on Elm Street.

7:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance on S Natchez Street.

7:34 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a prowler in Attala Road 5015

7:38 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on suspicious vehicles near Golf Course Road.