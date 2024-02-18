Right Place at the Right Time

ETHEL, Miss.–Friday night just before midnight Attala County deputies were sent to Attala Rd. 2247, which is just north of Ethel, for a call from a man who said another person had fired a shotgun above his head. Before deputies got there they ran across a vehicle in a ditch.

That vehicle belonged to a man whose driver’s license had been suspended since 2005, according to scanner traffic. Dispatchers also found where the man had had several DUIs in several cities on his record. He also had several old warrants, a couple of those were for failure to appear in court in D’Iberville.

The vehicle was pulled from the ditch by a wrecker. It was unclear what happened with the original call about the shotgun.

A Little While Later

Kosciusko Police were called to the Campbell Motel on Hwy. 12 at about 5 a.m. Saturday, for a fight between a man and a woman. That’s the same place where a person was shot in January and where the Board of Alderman decided to crack down on it being used as long-term apartments, since it is not zoned for such use.

A Door Kicked In

Attala County deputies were after a man who kicked in a woman’s door on Attala Rd. 5216 just east of Kosciusko, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He ran away as soon as the woman called 911. Deputies knew who they were looking for. It wasn’t clear from scanner traffic if they caught him.