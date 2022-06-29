Sallis Day this Saturday

Join the Town of Salllis for their annual Homecoming Festival this Saturday during Sallis Day. Food, crafts vendors, jumpy houses and more all starts at 8 am. Then enjoy the homecoming parade of antique cars, trucks, and more at 11 am. For more information or vendor questions contact Katrina Bentley 601-260-2654, or Kary Ellington 601-941-2090.

Then head on over to the R&B Country Club for the “after party.” The gates open at 7:30. Vendors are also welcome Fireworks show at 9pm. Contact Katrina Bentley for any questions.