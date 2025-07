KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A Saturday night police chase ended with a wreck in Kosciusko.

That happened just before 11:30 p.m.

It was unclear why the person was being chased by police.

The wreck happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Attala County deputies were called to assist when the person ran, but deputies were soon turned around.

An ambulance was called to the scene for the wreck. Injuries did not appear to be serious.