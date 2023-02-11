Several EMS Assists, Loud Music and a Prowler in Attala

Friday 2/11/23

2:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veterans’ Memorial Drive.

9:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the parking lot or Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

11:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on Glendale Drive.

11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on St. Matthews Street.

12:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on W. Adams Street.

6:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a prowler at a residence on E. Adams Street.

10:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of loud music at the Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street.