Shoplifting, Prowlers, and MVAs on Monday

01:44 am Attala SO requested to check for a possible prowler on Attala Rd 2007.

11:22 am Units responded to a minor MVA on Fairground Street with no injuries.

1219 pm West Jefferson St caller says that the door has been kicked in on the residence.

3:14 pm Attala SO responded to a 1 vehicle MVA at Long Creek.

3:21 pm Units were called to investigate suspicious activity with a male suspect forcing a female into a vehicle on Hwy 35 S.

5:18 pm KPD called to Sunflower for a shoplifter.

5:19 pm KPD called to report a suspicious person on Knox Road.

9:17 pm KPD asked to respond to KPD for someone reporting that they had been robbed.