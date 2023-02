Saturday 2/18/23

12:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Kangaroo Crossing on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a person who claimed to have been shot.

12:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of shots fired on Fairgrounds Street.

1:08 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle at a residence on W. Adams Street.