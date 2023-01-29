Shots Fired into a Door and an Alleged Thief Held at Gunpoint in Attala

Saturday 1/28/23

7:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Tipton Street.

8:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on the report of a card skimmer at the ATM at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

9:12 a.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was asked to be on the lookout for a maroon F 150 stolen from Carol County.

12:13 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Road 4216 for a domestic disturbance.

2:08 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Hwy 12 near McAdams for a dispute over a camper.

2:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Old Vaiden Road.

3:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a hunting club on County Road 3232 for the report of an attempted theft of a vehicle and the subject being held at gunpoint.

4:54 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a trespasser on hunting land on Attlala Road 1106.

5:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of shots fired near Westwood Drive.

6:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a resident of Westwood Road who said his door had been shot.

7:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a reckless driver on Hwy 12.

9:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on a loud music complaint on Fairgrounds Street.