Silver Alert – The Search Continues for Mr. Grady Stanley of Kosciusko

The search continues in Kosciusko for a missing 82-year-old man named Grady Stanley.

A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday morning for Mr. Stanley who suffers from mental health conditions that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen a little after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his residence on Chatwin Street.  The last known clothing description for Mr. Stanley is: khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a blue ball cap with “Ford” displayed across the front.

Kosciusko Police, Attala County Emergency Management, MS Wildlife Fisheries & Parks, and several others actively searched for Mr. Stanley over the weekend.

If you have any information on Mr. Stanley’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

  1. damon
    damon
    June 10, 2023 at 7:49 PM

    can they tell what kind of car he drives.

    • Angie
      Angie
      June 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM

      He doesn’t drive. He walks everywhere.

  2. Kimberly Cleveland
    Kimberly Cleveland
    June 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM

    Is he totally gray now?? Saw a man in Walmart Grenada yesterday that looked like him.

